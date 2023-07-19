Flood: Properties Worth Millions Of Naira, Bridge Destroyed In Kwara

Properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed, while some major roads have also been washed away, with a bridge that completely collapsed following the Tuesday night downpour in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, and its environs.

The downpour, which cut off some communities from the capital city of Ilorin, badly affected business owners, particularly at Yoruba Road, Iloffa Road, and other major markets, who had to salvage some of their wares in the gutters.

In the wake of the downpour, some roads recently repaired by the state government have been rendered impassable, especially the Upper Gaa Akanbi- Onikanga-Danialu-Agbabiaka road, Ita Alamu, Kangu road, and Ita Elepa road, among others, all in Ilorin, forcing residents to find alternative routes.

One such road that was badly hit is the one linking the state capital with the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete through the Shao community, while the major bridge on the Jeeje River in Shao has also collapsed and washed away, thereby cutting off the people of Malete and environs from the capital city of Ilorin.

In a chat with journalists in Ilorin, the Jagunmolu of Shao, Chief Stephen Wole Oke, called on relevant authorities, particularly the state government and the Ministry of Works, not to treat the matter with lethargy, lamenting that lecturers and other categories of staff, as well as the students of the State University, have been brought under inescapable suffering.

Chief Wole-Oke, therefore, urged the state government to do the needful to reconstruct the collapsed bridge as a matter of urgent priority.

Also commenting, a Public Affairs Analyst and an Indigene of Shao, Ambali Azeez, appealed to the state government to assist the people to restore life back to the area.