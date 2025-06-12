Flood Prevention: Lagos Undertakes Dredging, Maintenance Of Ketu, Alapere Channel

Share

In a move to safeguard residents and properties from the perennial threat of flooding, the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has commenced maintenance, dredging of the Ketu/Alapere channel.

Operatives from the Ministry’s Drainage Maintenance Department were deployed to the area yesterday, to ensure the free flow of water and avert potential inundation.

This was revealed on the ministry’s x, Twitter handle yesterday. The ongoing dredging exercise is a critical component of the state government’s broader flood prevention strategy, particularly as Lagos enters its heavy rainy season, the ministry said.

The Ketu and Alapere areas, being low-lying and susceptible to water accumulation, have historically experienced significant challenges during periods of heavy downpour.

This targeted intervention aims to clear blockages, remove accumulated silt, debris, and refuse, thereby increasing the carrying capacity of the channel and allowing stormwater to drain efficiently into the lagoon.

Share