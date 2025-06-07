Flood: Otti Outlines Strategies Amid Rising Threats

Share

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to mitigating the impact of potential flood disasters across the state.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Umuahia, Governor Otti represented by the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Philemon Ogbonna, highlighted the ongoing efforts such as road construction, drainage development, erosion control, and the clearing of blocked gutters as key strategies in flood prevention.

Otti emphasised the importance of early warning systems and public awareness campaigns in helping citizens prepare for and respond to flooding. He urged participants to ensure that the information shared at the meeting reaches local communities, especially in flood-prone areas.

“This meeting is timely, especially given flood predictions from federal agencies,” Ogbonna said on behalf of the governor. “It is vital that we build public resilience and disseminate life-saving information to the grassroots.”

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar, was represented by Director Walter Brandon at the meeting.

Brandon noted that NEMA has developed several flood disaster mitigation strategies, including capacity building for local emergency responders and the promotion of rainwater harvesting systems.

In his welcome address, SEMA Executive Secretary Sunny Jackson explained that the meeting was aimed at setting actionable plans to reduce the impact of flooding as forecasted by relevant authorities.

