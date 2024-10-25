New Telegraph

October 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Flood: Ododo Drills…

Flood: Ododo Drills Boreholes At IDP Camps, Provides Relief Materials

To ensure persons and families displaced by flood are not exposed to water-borne diseases, Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has commenced the drilling of boreholes at the internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

According to the state government, this will also help to ameliorate the hardship the displaced persons go through while in search of water.

The Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, who briefed newsmen in Lokoja, said Governor Ododo directed the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) to immediately commence the borehole drilling projects in the (IDP) camps to ensure sufficient supply of clean water.

The governor gave the directive while on a visit to some of the IDP camps, just as he directed the provision of more relief materials to the IDP camps.

To ensure effectiveness, a service provider, Komforte Koncept, has been engaged by the state government to supply the relief materials to IDP camps to cater for the major needs of the displaced persons.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Shehu Sani Reacts To Shettima Aircraft Incident In New York
Read Next

Group To NAFDAC, NBMA: Conduct Tests On GMO Foods Before Consumption
Share
Copy Link
×