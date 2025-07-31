Flood: NSA Distributes Relief Materials Worth Millions To Affected Families

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, in collaboration with Comrade Mustapha Salihu, has distributed relief materials valued at millions of Naira to no fewer than 700 families affected by the recent devastating flood in Yola South.

The relief distribution followed the aftermath of the flood, which caused fatalities, widespread destruction, and displacement in several communities. A high-powered committee was constituted to coordinate the relief efforts and ensure the effective delivery of aid to affected families.

Speaking to journalists during the exercise, Mustapha Atiku Ribadu said about 700 families from seven affected communities have been screened and supported in the first phase, with the distribution expected to continue until all victims are reached.

“This is the first phase of the distribution of relief packages brought by the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the North-East Vice Chairman of our party, Comrade Mustapha Salihu,” he said.

He explained that beneficiaries were drawn from the most affected communities and each recipient received a bag of rice, a carton of spaghetti, a carton of Indomie noodles, cooking oil, and a cash token of ₦10,000.

He emphasized that the screening process is ongoing to ensure that only genuine victims benefit from the aid. He also clarified that, although the gesture was spearheaded by APC stakeholders, it is purely humanitarian and not influenced by political affiliations.

“In the spirit of humanity, the NSA has also ordered an additional round of relief packages, which will include clothing materials, medicines, food, mosquito nets, and other essential items,” he added.

Ribadu said the NSA is deeply concerned about the hardship faced by the flood victims and remains committed to ensuring that every affected family receives support.

“What we are witnessing today is just the beginning. We will reach every victim and every household affected by the flood,” he assured.

The distribution marks the first major humanitarian intervention since the natural disaster struck last Sunday. Other APC stakeholders, including Mustapha Atiku Ribadu and Umar Marafa, also donated ₦1 million each in support of the relief efforts.