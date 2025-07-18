Flood: Niger Govt Cautions Riverside Areas

As part of efforts to avert potential tragedy, the Niger State Government has urged riverside communities to urgently heed federal flood warnings following forecasts of heavy rainfall and possible flooding across the state.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) recently issued a weather forecast predicting widespread thunderstorms and rainfall across 15 states, including Niger, with 38 locations expected to experience flooding this month.

In a statement on Friday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communications, Media and Strategy, Jonathan Vatsa, emphasized the need for immediate action, urging residents along riverbanks to relocate to safer areas to avoid disaster.

He warned that the state cannot afford a repeat of the recent Mokwa flood disaster, which claimed over 200 lives and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

“Niger State is one of the most flood-prone states in the country. No year passes without some form of flood disaster with loss of lives,” Vatsa said.

“Over 2,000 communities across 15 local government areas, living by the riverside, are at risk and need to heed the federal government’s warning. We must be proactive to avoid another Mokwa experience. That’s why we’re calling on our people to relocate immediately to safer areas.”

He disclosed that the government has launched a statewide awareness and sensitization campaign, encouraging people to temporarily leave their ancestral homes until the rainy season is over.

Vatsa also called on traditional, community, and religious leaders to support the campaign and help raise awareness among their followers to comply with government advisories and take necessary precautions.