Flood: Niger Govt Appeals To FG For Support

Share

The Niger State government has appealed to the federal government for urgent support and relief materials to assist communities affected by the recent devastating flood in Mokwa Local Government Area.

The appeal was made by Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba when he received a federal government delegation led by the Minister for Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, and the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatdo, at the Government House in Minna.

Deputy Governor Garba disclosed that, according to interim reports, 151 bodies have been recovered and buried, 318 people displaced, 513 households and 268 houses affected.

The affected communities include Tiffin Maza, Anguwan Hausawa in Mokwa town, and Rabba, where 36 bodies were recovered. Additionally, 11 persons were injured, and two roads and two bridges were washed away by the flood.

“Assessment is ongoing, and relevant agencies are still taking stock. Meanwhile, the state government has approved the distribution of 6,000 bags of rice and other essential materials to cushion the effects of the disaster on the victims,” Garba said.

He emphasized the importance of the federal government’s prompt intervention in setting up temporary camps and conducting thorough assessments to find lasting solutions to the flooding menace, while noting that the exact causes of the flood remain unclear.

Garba also commended the swift response of the federal government, particularly the presence of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant organizations.

Minister for Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, expressed the Federal Government’s condolences over the disaster. He revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been fully briefed and has directed emergency and security agencies to intensify search and rescue operations.

“The Federal Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the Niger State government and the families of the victims. The nation stands united with you in solidarity during this difficult time,” Malagi said.

He added that President Tinubu has instructed the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to commence sensitization and awareness campaigns in vulnerable communities to mitigate future occurrences.

Similarly, Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatdo, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reviewing support measures for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and migrants to meet their urgent needs.

Prof. Goshwe also noted that climate change may have contributed to the flooding.

Share