Flood: Niger CAN Donates Bags Of Grains, Clothes, Other Items To Victims

Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has donated relief materials to victims of the devastating flood that ravaged communities and claimed hundreds of lives in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

While commiserating with Governor Umaru Bago and people of of the state, Chairman, CAN, Niger State, Most. Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna.

Yohanna said: “We the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to you and our people over the devastating flood disaster that wrecked havoc in communities in Mokwa.

“As a religious Body, we have been mobilising our members from all the twenty five local government areas who have been on ground”.

Yohanna who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese presented various items including 10 bags of maize, 5 bags guinea corn and 12 bags of assorted clothes, bags and shoes.

While praying for the State, Bishop Yohanna condoled with the governor and families who lost their loved ones.

He said: “We stand with everyone who has suffered in this disaster. We will continue in our prayers, and we urge you to remain hopeful and resilient.”