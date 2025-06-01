Flood: Niger CAN Commiserates With Victims

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, has extended its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the people of Mokwa Local Government Area over the devastating flood that has wreaked havoc across several communities.

In a condolence message made available to journalists on Sunday, the State Chairman of CAN, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, expressed solidarity with the victims on behalf of the entire Christian community in the state and assured them of continuous prayers.

“On behalf of the entire Christendom in the state, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. We stand with everyone who has suffered in this disaster,” he said.

Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of the Kontagora Diocese, commended both the federal and state governments for directing relevant ministries, departments, and agencies, including emergency response bodies, to mobilize resources and support for those affected.

He also urged residents to remain hopeful and proactive in the ongoing recovery efforts to ensure that Mokwa emerges stronger from the crisis.

“While we continue in our prayers for you, we urge you to remain hopeful and resilient,” he added.

