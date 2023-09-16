Flood: NEMA Warns Residents Around Flash Points (VIDEO)

to distribute relief material to victims and rebuild a collapsed fence

An early-hour downpour on Saturday has wreaked havoc in some flood-prone locations across the Lagos metropolis.

Mostly vulnerable children and females have been evacuated from identified flooding flash points and locations while adults, particularly males, chose to stay behind and are salvaging their flood-impacted properties and other belongings at Orile Agege.

Against the backdrop of this, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have embarked on an assessment tour of flood flashpoints in a bid to offer timely technical and humanitarian assistance to affected citizens.

Based on expert advice including those contained in the 2023 Annual Flood Outlook document released by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), and as part of proactive measures to mitigate the impacts of flooding, NEMA issued daily advisory warning residents on flood paths to relocate to safer zones in other to avert losses of lives and properties.

In spite of this, the emergency management agency will distribute relief materials to victims of the protracted rainfall and also help reinforce a collapsed fence in one of the houses affected by Saturday’s early morning downpour, to prevent ripple effects on adjourning houses.

A statement by Ibrahim Farinloye, southwest office coordinator of the NEMA, also reveals that the director General Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed, has ordered the immediate release of relief materials to the people who have taken refuge in some churches in the area.

Farinloye however re-echoed NEMA’s warning and the need for members of the public to steer clear of flood paths, while also advising flood to relocate to safer locations.

NEMA as an organisation has remained on its toes in response to predictions of destructive flooding occurrence as contained in the AFO 2023, providing daily reports of water levels at flood gateways including dams and rivers across the country and neighbouring Cameron and Niger Republic.

The statement reads, “NEMA has appealed to the residents of Lagos State to take utmost precautions as the rainfall which started as early as 0200 hours may likely continue till 13 hours before it stops.

“NEMA and other emergency agencies are on assessment exercise at some flashpoints, discussions with affected populations and proffering immediate solutions in handling the situations.

Some vulnerable groups have moved to temporary safe facilities while the adults are salvaging their water-impacted properties.

“NEMA is assisting the owner of a building where the fence collapsed and the need to salvage the building by reconstructing the fence to solidify the base to prevent it from collapsing on the next bungalow building.

“In addition, children wears, women wears, mattresses, antiseptic and other immediate assistance to the impacted population at Orile Agege Local Government Area to provide immediate succour to about 200 people this afternoon and materials are been loaded currently

“The Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed has ordered the immediate release of relief materials to the people who have taken refuge in 4 churches in the areas.”