Flood: NEMA Urges Lagos Residents To Use Alternative Route

Following the heavy downpour that led to flooding in the early hour of Tuesday, the residents of the Command in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State have been urged to take alternate routes to their respective destinations.

New Telegraph reports that the deluge began about 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. in certain areas and extended across the state, lasting until just before 10 a.m. on February

Residents of the Command were also advised not to utilize the Command bridge, which had been submerged by the storm.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye.

He also stated that joint teams from NEMA, the Fire Service, and the Police are aggressively rescuing stranded people from the disaster region.

“The residents of Command Area are urged to take alternative routes by avoiding Command and the near areas as flood have overran the bridge.

“NEMA, Fire Service and Police are working to get trapped people out of the area presently”