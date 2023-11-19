Flood: NEMA, Ogah Distributes Relief Materials, Cash To Victims In Ebonyi

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah have distributed relief materials and cash to victims of flood across the 31 wards in the Federal Constituency.

The relief materials which included bags of rice, beans, garri, bundles of zinc, mattresses, clothes, mats, buckets, cups and other items, were attracted by Ogah.

The materials and cash were shared with the victims at the weekend in Ikwo, Ikwo local government area of the state.

Ogah said the items and cash were distributed to the flood victims to cushion the effect of the disaster on the victims.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Francis Nwifuru for ensuring that the materials were released to NEMA for distribution to the flood victims.

“I must commend the DG of NEMA, the Zonal Coordinator of NEMA and all the representatives of NEMA for their support.

“They brought materials and we brought cash to make sure that the victims get transportation to go back to their places after receiving these items because most of them are from far places.

“The beneficiaries are from almost 497 polling units of my constituency. Even those that are not from my constituency also benefited”, he stated.

Representative of the Director General of NEMA and Zonal Coordinator of Enugu Zonal Office, Nnanyelugo Ezeani, described Ogah as a leader with an interest in his people at heart who has established good relationships in the cause of helping his people.

He called on people to avoid building in flood places to avoid the disaster.

On his part, the Chairman of Ikwo local government, Sunday Nwankwo described the distribution of the relief materials as a fantastic gesture.

He commended Ogah for attracting the materials from the federal government to the constituency.

Nwankwo identified climate change as one of the issues in flood disasters.

“Climate change is the product of the impact of our activities on the environment and the shell of that put together is what is causing all other things and the flood.

“So, it means that we also have to look at ourselves and ask ourselves are there ways we are contributing to it unknowingly? If there are, we reduce it.

“If it becomes vagaries of weather, then we take it that it has come to stay but we must find a way to mitigate it, there must be a way and one of the ways is to reduce the human aspect of”, he stated.