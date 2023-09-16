Flood: NEMA, CDAs Distribute Relief Materials To Victims

…As flood carried away two “Okadas” and one rider at Agege

An Okada man was swept away by flood torrents at Agege, Lagos State after a prolonged precipitation which started early hours of Saturday.

Mr Abe, as the commercial motorcyclist was simply identified, defied warning from colleagues against riding along a flooded canal located at the Ile Epo bus stop on the popular Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, between Agege and Alimosho Local Government areas.

A statement released by the Southwest Zonal Office Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, stated his men and those of Nigeria Police, Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corp (LSNSC) in conjunction with community-based associations in the Agege area were collaborating in managing the crisis.

“Further to the flood-affected populations at Papa Ashafa, Fashola communities, NEMA along with the Disaster Management Unit of the Nigeria Police, team of Nigeria Police Force from the Dopemu Divisional Police Station, LSNSC in conjunction with the Community Development Associations (CDAs) of Papa Ashafa, Fashola and others have distributed emergency relief aid to the flood-impacted communities”, Farinloye’s statement read in part.

Residents and victims, recipients of the palliatives, appreciated the Federal Government for the quick intervention in the provision of emergency relief materials, which includes mattresses, food items, toiletries sanitary wares and so on.

Mr Farinloye, however, clarified that his team was on an on-raining assessment of flashpoints, when they suddenly suspected the possibility of an emergency at the canal, upon ascertaining that the canal had not been fixed subsequent to similar flooding in 2022.

He also added that the materials being distributed on Saturday and Emergency reliefs and that the government would do more to ensure the welfare of victims.

Similarly, At Agege abattoir, a man escaped being swept away when a whirling flood overflowed the popular abattoir canal and caused an early morning traffic jam. He was however late to get to where he parked his motorcycle at the edge of the street close to a Total petrol station.

Eyewitnesses said the motorcycle had been swept away alongside other large objects which included not only tables, partly finished metal fabrications and water drums and tanks.

Another eyewitness said the bike owner and onlookers’ attention was however drawn to the bike being carried away in the torrential flood, afar off towards the Oyatoki canal.

“No one could do anything. We saw the bike from where we were watching, afar, but no one dared go 50 metres close to the bank of the canal where we normally stay in the evening”, said a man who declined to mention his name but claims to live in the neighbourhood.

Recall, a similarly destructive flood swept away an SUV and 4 people in October 2022 at Oyatoki Canal.