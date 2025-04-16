Flood Mitigation: Tinubu Approves N15b

Share

In a bid to mitigate the effects of impending floods across the country, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the sum of N15 billion.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja at the Validation Workshop for the Anticipatory Action Framework for Nigeria ahead of the rainy season, held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Shettima revealed that no fewer than 15 million Nigerians remain at high risk of flooding this season.

The Federal Government had earlier predicted that 30 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, may experience heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in 2025.

The high-risk states include Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

While lamenting that government responses to climate-induced disasters have historically been reactive, the vice president assured that proactive steps are now being taken, signifying a shift in disaster management strategy.

“For decades, our response to floods and other climate-induced disasters has been reactive. Our preparation is either inadequate or we are caught unaware. We wait for the waters to rise, for the homes to vanish, and then we scramble for relief. This late arrival of support costs more and saves fewer lives,” he said.

“The economic impact is no less staggering. We lose close to five percent of our GDP every year to reactive disaster responses. This approach is not only unsustainable, it is deeply unjust to the most vulnerable among us.”

“This is why we must act before disasters unfold. Studies have shown that anticipatory action can reduce losses by up to 60 percent. That is not just a statistic, it is hope. It is the future of millions salvaged before ruin.

“It is the logic behind this shift, championed by our administration under the reassuring leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

According to Shettima, the shift is no longer theoretical. In Benue State, for instance, trained volunteers responding to early warning alerts were able to successfully evacuate over 80,000 people within 72 hours.

He explained that the Anticipatory Action Framework rests on three strategic pillars. The first is early warning systems powered by satellite technology and delivered through community-based networks to provide real-time, life-saving information.

The second is pre-triggered financing, which ensures that funding is in place before disasters occur. The third is localised preparedness, where communities are empowered not only as recipients of aid but as frontline responders with the necessary tools and autonomy.

Shettima noted that the success of the framework depends on the establishment of a dedicated trigger group, which will comprise agencies such as NiMet, NiHSA, NEMA, NASRDA, NOA, and development partners including UNOCHA, WFP, FAO, and the IFRC.

“This group will synthesise real-time meteorological and hydrological data, enabling forecasts 10 to 14 days in advance,” he said.

The vice president further stressed the need for innovative thinking and rigorous field testing, citing plans to collaborate with the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and the Nigerian Red Cross to map high-risk communities and pilot early-action cash transfers targeting over 300,000 households.

He charged participants at the workshop to produce actionable outcomes, noting that the lives of millions depend on it.

“This workshop must be guided by the tragic reminder that 15 million Nigerians remain at high risk of floods this season. This must be our turning point.

“We cannot leave here with only communiqués and good intentions. We must take ownership of this framework, embed it into our institutions, and stay accountable to its promise. This is the most practical way to prevent disasters and protect lives,” Shettima said.

He also commended President Tinubu for promptly approving the N15 billion request submitted by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), which operates under the Office of the Vice President.

“I must seize this opportunity to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I went to him with a file from NEMA, and he approved N15 billion. But NEMA cannot work in isolation,” he stated.

“The President holds me in very high esteem, as well as the National Security Adviser and the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs.

“I urge all relevant agencies to make their submissions, sit down, and draw a road map. This is not a bonanza for any organisation. Funds will be made available to you to execute your functions seamlessly, in collaboration with sister agencies.”

He added that if all agencies submit their figures by Monday, a joint meeting with the President could be held, expressing confidence that Tinubu would approve additional requests.

Meanwhile, Shettima commented on the recent decision by former US President Donald Trump to withdraw aid from African nations, saying it should serve as a wake-up call.

“The withdrawal of funding by the United States might hit Africa hard. But honestly, I’m speaking from the bottom of my heart, we need that shock therapy. Africa needs to learn to stand on its own feet. We must learn to carry our poverty with dignity,” he concluded.

Share