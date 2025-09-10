Flood Menace: Sokoto Approves 2025 Budget Amendment, Road Repairs

The Sokoto State Executive Council yesterday approved a technical amendment to the 2025 public budget, aimed at improving implementation and addressing emerging priorities without increasing the overall budget size.

Commissioner for Budget and Economic Development, Dr. Abubakar Zayanna, stated this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the council meeting held yesterday.

He explained that the adjustment was necessary to ensure a more “realistic and intentional budgeting system” that aligns with public financial management provisions and stakeholders planning. Zayanna said the approved amendment doesn’t alter the N526.88 billion budget size earlier passed for 2025.

Instead, N38.81 billion was reallocated from underutilized areas to critical sectors to boost performance. He said: “We reviewed non-discretionary capital receipts unlikely to materialize, removed corresponding expenditure lines, and increased allocations in areas with revenue over-performance. This will help achieve 70 to 80 per cent budget performance by year-end.”