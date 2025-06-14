Flood: Mai Garin Mokwa Seeks Urgent Fumigation To Avert Outbreak

Share

Mai Garin Mokwa (Ndalile of Mokwa), Alhaji Muhammed Aliyu, has called for the urgent fumigation of the area to prevent the possible outbreak of diseases.

He made the call when he received the officials of the National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS) who paid him a sympathy visit at his Palace in Mokwa, following the recent flood disaster that claimed over 200 lives and displaced many.

Ndalile of Mokwa said the call for the fumigation became necessary due to the discovery of some decomposing bodies in different parts of the community.

According to him, the major issue was the strong odour emanating from the area, which indicates the presence of decomposing bodies under the debris.

“If nothing urgent is done, it is capable of causing a major health disaster,” he said.

He commended the members of the NCWS for providing vital support to the flood victims, particularly women and children, through their timely donations.

The National President of NCWS, Mrs Justina Yakubu, expressed sympathy to the families of those who lost their loved ones, homes and means of livelihood.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and property, and our heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods.

“We wish to, on behalf of our members, extend our deepest condolences to you, the people of Mokwa, and the families affected by the recent flood disaster.

“We pray that God should take care of the orphans and the widows and give them open doors so that they will be able to rebuild their homes and settle down,” she added.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that officials of the NCWS also visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps where they donated relief items, including clothes, food and toiletries to the flood victims.

One of the victims, Felicia Abba, thanked the NCWS for the visit and the support given to them.

