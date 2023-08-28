Flood Looms In 13 States As Cameroon Open Lagdo Dam

Following the release a large volume of water from the Ladgo Dam, states along the path of the River Benue in Nigeria have begun to prepare for potential flood disasters in their various domains in order to avert flooding in the states.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency, states that are likely to be impacted include Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Cross River states.

Residents of communities in flood-prone zones have been advised to leave these places in order to minimise fatalities and other disasters related to floods.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Camroon government informed the Federal Government that it would soon open its Lagdo Dam.

Umar Salisu, Director of African Affairs at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs who spoke in a letter dated August 21, 2023, said the ministry had received information regarding the dam’s opening from the High Commission of Cameroon.

The letter stated that it was pertinent to note that when the release of water became necessary, the authorities of the Lagdo Dam would be releasing only a modulated variable small amount of water at a time in order to mitigate and avoid damage that the released water might cause along the River Benue basin in both Cameroon and in Nigeria.

The letter addressed to the NEMA partly reads, “I have the honour to inform that the ministry is in receipt of a Note Verbale from the High Commission of the Republic of Cameroon informing that Cameroonian officials have resolved to open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead due to the heavy rainfall around the dam catchment area in Northern Cameroon.”

“In view of the above, it would be appreciated if the esteemed agency takes all the necessary proactive steps and actions that will mitigate the damage as well as sensitise the populace living in such areas to vigilance and all necessary precautions.”

The Lagdo Dam, which is 50 kilometres south of Garoua on the Benue River, frequently overflows, releasing enormous amounts of water that cause floods in several states in Nigeria to the south.

Based on this new information, some of the states that will be impacted by the opening of the dam confirmed on Sunday that they would demolish buildings that were built near waterways, while other governments designated some schools as camps for internally displaced people.

New Telegraph reports that the officials of the NEMA and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency said 11 states were along the path of River Benue and are going to be affected by the opening of Lagdo Dam.

Ezikiel Manzo, the head of NEMA’s Media and Public Relations, claimed that the organisation had notified the state governors and given them advice on how to lessen the effects of potential flooding.

“We have introduced this into all our awareness programmes and in addition to that, NEMA has written to all the governors to alert them. We have also mentioned the things that they need to do in order to mitigate the impact of the flood.

“So what this means is that with this information concerning the excess water being released from the dam, it means that all the state governments along the River Benue axis, the time has come for them to match action with the information that has been given to them in anticipation of this flood.

“And some of the things they need to do is for them to immediately monitor the people and communities along the flood pathway and begin to move them away from danger.

“They (Lagdo Dam) are just beginning the release of the water, we don’t know, but if the rain increases and the release of the water continues, it means the people will need to move quickly out of the floodplain.”

However, according to Manzo, if there isn’t much rain again after this initial release, they will cease. This is important to note since we don’t want someone to become alarmed and think that the release calls for them to entirely leave the river bank.

“But what we are saying is that the time has come for the people to be conscious of the risk that is lying beside them in terms of the likelihood that the river will overflow its bank.”

Asked to name the states that are likely to be affected, the NEMA official said, “They include Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi. Then from Kogi, we have states like Anambra, Edo, Delta, and Bayelsa.”