Flood Leaves Ondo Residents Homeless

Residents of the Igbobini and Ilu Agbo towns in Ondo State’s Ese Odo Local Government Area have called on the state government to come to their rescue after floods devastated the communities.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the flood occurred after three days of downpours in the two settlements last week, leaving inhabitants homeless.

According to a source privy to the development, several people in the impacted towns are currently seeking sanctuary at a primary school in one of the settlements as a result of the incident.

“There are many residents of the two communities whose houses have been ravaged by the flood. Many of them are now taking refuge at the RCM Primary School Ilu Agbo. It is a serious matter,” the source said.

The Chairman of Ese-Odo Local Government, Mrs. Sipasi Aluko who was on assessment visit of the two communities appealed to both Ondo State and Federal Governments to urgently come to the aid of the residents of the communities.

Aluko said, “We want to enjoin all the concerned authorities and well-meaning Nigerians both within and far away places to render assistance in other to ameliorate the suffering of the affected residents.”

The council president also stated that the local government would interfere in the case.

Similarly, it was also gathered that the bridge linking Ese-Odo-Irele on land with Araromi, Ayeka, and Okitipupa communities in Okitipupa Local Government, has been submerged by the flood.

The source said, “The concrete cemented embarkment that was constructed during Dr Olusegun Agagu Administration remains the only route on land that links Ese-Odo and Irele with Okitipupa Local Governments.

“As a result of this many travellers that could not go through the long distance of Ode-Irele -Olowo road are stranded as some risk the use of canoes to cross over.”

A resident, Chief Olafusi Olaluwoye appealed to the state government to revisit the embarkment contract and extend the construction of the Araromi Ayeka bridge to the terminal end at Ode Irele.

“This will ease the movement of the people living in the area. We want the government to act fast on this bridge,” the community leader appealed.