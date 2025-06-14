Flood: Lagos Ready To Respond To Emergencies – LASEMA

Share

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Friday reaffirmed its readiness to respond effectively to any flood-related emergency in the state.

This was disclosed during the flag-off of the 2025 Flood-Free Lagos Campaign, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

According to him, the campaign was in response to early warnings from the Federal Government indicating that Lagos was among states at high risk of flooding during the rainy season.

The campaign also included a strategic visit to the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency and the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs.

The permanent secretary highlighted significant improvements in the state’s emergency preparedness and infrastructure.

According to him, simulation exercises have been carried out with all key stakeholders involved in emergency response and the agency has conducted risk analyses to identify and mitigate potential hotspots.

He said that Lagos State had set up three relief camps across the senatorial districts and grassroots responders have been trained and empowered to act swiftly during emergencies.

Oke-Osanyintolu also praised the Ministry of Environment for its proactive efforts in clearing drainages, desilting gutters and preventing construction that blocks water flow.

The LASEMA boss appealed to residents to support the state’s efforts by paying taxes regularly, emphasising that disaster management is a shared responsibility.

“We have mapped out all vulnerable areas, including Eti-Osa, Kosofe, Lekki, Apapa and Amuwo-Odofin.

“We are well prepared for any form of eventuality. Under the leadership of Mr Governor, we have established an efficient and effective response system.

“Our Command and Control Centre now operates as a full-fledged agency, headed by a General Manager.

“The state emergency number remains 112, ensuring swift communication during emergencies.

“We aim to build a resilient community. Disaster impact is most significant at the grassroots, and our preparedness reflects that understanding.

“All man-made causes of flooding are being addressed. Environmental laws are being enforced, and structures that obstruct drainage systems are being removed.

“We thank Mr Governor for his commitment to the safety of lives and property, which remains a core pillar of his administration,” he noted.

