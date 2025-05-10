Flood: Lagos Govt Announces Demolition Of Contravene Structures

Share

The Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the demolition of contravening structures within Megamond and Oral Estates in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state in a bid to tackle incessant flooding in the area.

The state Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this disclosure in a statement issued on Saturday, May 10, via his verified X handle.

According to the statement, the demolition follows the expiration of several served notices to owners of the contravening structures.

It would be recalled that the Commissioner had on Thursday, May 8, revealed that some affected owners received an extension of the removal notice, and only structures within the river’s path would be removed.

He wrote, “Following the expiration of served notices, operatives from the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance Department of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources on Friday commenced the removal of contravening structures within Megamond Estate and Oral Estate along Ikota River alignment, Eti-osa, to prevent perennial flooding in the area.

“Following our inspection of the Ikota River setback areas—Oral Estate, Westend, Megamounds, and Lekki County, we’ve extended the removal notice for affected homeowners, not out of weakness, but compassion.

“While we remain committed to restoring the Right of Way to address flooding and protect lives, we also understand that families need time to relocate.

“This is why we’re allowing some grace before enforcement begins. Only structures clearly within the river’s path will be removed, and we will continue to engage residents with empathy while holding non-compliant homeowners accountable.”

