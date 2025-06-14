Flood: Kebbi Govt Begins Evacuation Of Drains

Share

The Kebbi State Government has begun the evacuation and clearing of major drains across the state as part of emergency measures to prevent flooding.

The Commissioner for Urban Development, Hayatuddeen Ahmad Bawa, confirmed this initiative in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, urging residents in lowland and flood-prone areas to relocate immediately.

According to him, the purpose of this exercise is to remove waste and debris from waterways, ensuring the free flow of rainwater during the rainy season.

This action follows alerts from the federal government, which identified over 1,200 communities nationwide at high risk of flooding, including several areas in Kebbi State.

Bawa also called on residents to refrain from dumping refuse in drains or constructing buildings along water channels, as these actions exacerbate flood risks.

He recommended that those living in flood-prone zones move to higher ground for their safety.

“We have already commenced the clearing of drains to promote the unobstructed flow of water. This is essential to prevent blockages that could lead to flooding.

“The government is doing everything possible to minimise the devastating effects of flooding, but residents must also act responsibly,” he added.

