Flood: Jigawa Dredges 60km Of Hadejia River, Erects 100km Embankment

The Jigawa State government said it has dredged about 60 kilometers of Hadejia River and erected over 100 kilometer embankment to control flood in the state. Gov. Umar Namadi who said this while speaking with journalists in Dutse yesterday, said that as part of proactive measures to avert flooding, the state government procured two amphibious excavators while the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority (HDRBDA), deployed two others to facilitate smooth execution of the project.

“Aquatic weeds removal tools have been procured and distributed to self groups in riverside community across 13 local government areas for the removal of typhar grass and other weeds that blocked free flow of water.

“With measures taken to control flood and the provision of fertilizer and improved seedlings to our farmers at 40 per cent discount, it is our hope that farmers will record bumper harvest this year,” he said.

Statistics of the Jigawa Flood Control and Mitgation Committee showed that the 2022 flood affected 22 LGAs, submerged 1,554 villages and 138,422.36 hectares of farm- lands while 130 persons lost their lives in the state.