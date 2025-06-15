Share

Fresh flooding has struck

Kpautagi community in the Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State has been eroded in flood following hours of continuous heavy rainfall that began on Friday night, June 13, and lasted till the early hours of Saturday, June 14.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the intense downpour in the affected communities triggered severe flooding, forcing dozens of families to flee their homes in search of safety.

While the number of casualties and the extent of property damage remain unconfirmed, eyewitnesses described widespread destruction and panic as floodwaters inundated homes and farmlands.

This latest disaster comes just days after a previous flood in the same Mokwa area reportedly claimed over 200 lives and displaced thousands of residents.

READ ALSO:

In that earlier incident, locals recounted heartbreaking scenes of devastation, with bodies recovered from different parts of the community and many families still searching for missing loved ones.

The repeated flooding has left communities across the region in distress, highlighting the urgent need for coordinated disaster response and preventive infrastructure.

Efforts to obtain an official statement or emergency response plan from the Niger State Government were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

The continued silence from state authorities has drawn criticism from residents and civil society groups, who are now calling for immediate government intervention to avert further loss of lives and property.

“We are living in fear every time it rains,” said a resident of Kpautagi. “People are losing everything, and there is no sign of help coming. We need the government to act now.”

Local leaders, humanitarian groups, and affected families are urging the Federal Government of Nigeria, NEMA, and other relevant agencies to deploy emergency relief efforts, including shelter, food, and medical aid.

There are growing concerns that if swift action is not taken, the humanitarian crisis could escalate further, especially as the rainy season intensifies.

Share