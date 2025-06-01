Flood: Gov Radda Condoles With Niger Govt

Share

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda, on Sunday, expressed condolences to the Government and people of Niger State following the devastating flood disaster that struck Mokwa Local Government of the state.

The Governor’s message was conveyed in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, and made available to newsmen.

Governor Radda described the flooding incident as a tragic natural disaster that has brought immense pain and suffering to the affected communities, noting that natural disasters serve as a reminder of shared vulnerability and the importance of standing together during times of crisis.

The governor called for the need to enhance flood management systems and disaster preparedness measures across northern Nigeria, particularly as the rainy season intensifies.

He prayed for Allah’s divine comfort and strength for the bereaved families and Nigerian communities against future natural disasters and calamities.

