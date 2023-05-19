New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
Flood: Gombe Monarch Cautions Residents Against Building On Waterways

An Emir in Funakaye Local Government Area of Gombe State has cautioned residents against building structures on waterways to avert flooding. Kwairanga gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Bajoga.

He also advised residents to stop dumping waste indiscriminately. According to him, people take things for granted by building houses on waterways without considering their implications.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2022, Funakaye LGA was flooded as a result of rainfall which affected over 7,000 villages, with loss of lives, live- stock and houses.

“Whenever there is a heavy downpour, structures constructed on waterways will block the areas where the water is supposed to flow, thereby, causing flooding,” he said. On indiscriminate waste disposal, the traditional ruler said the Emirate Council was collaborating with the local council and health workers to enlighten the public on its health and environmental implications.

