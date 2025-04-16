Flood: FG Taskforce Ready To Minimise Disaster – NSA

Share

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has assured that the Federal Government has put in place an early warning system to mitigate the effects of looming floods in parts of the country.

According to the NSA, the Anticipatory Action Taskforce will “ensure that communities are well informed, equipped with risk assessment tools, disaster response training, pre-positioned resources, and clear protocols that minimise chaos during emergencies.”

Ribadu made this disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja at a workshop focused on activating timely warning and disaster mitigation protocols by the Taskforce.

He stated: “The imperative of early warning systems and timely response in mitigating the impact of disasters on vulnerable populations underscores the groundbreaking role of the Anticipatory Action Taskforce in achieving this.

“The Taskforce has worked tirelessly to develop a framework that improves risk monitoring and harmonises the coordination of anticipatory action across all levels to ensure the achievement of its objectives.

“Disasters—whether natural or man-made—strike without prejudice, often with devastating consequences for those least equipped to withstand them.

“Vulnerable populations, including marginalised or underserved communities—men, women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities—bear the brunt of these catastrophes.

“It is our collective responsibility to move beyond reactive measures and embrace proactive strategies that save lives, reduce suffering, and preserve livelihoods.”

According to Ribadu, at the heart of disaster preparedness lies the concept of early warning systems.

He described them as the first line of defence in the face of impending threats, offering critical information that can change the course of events.

“Advanced technologies empower us to identify potential hazards from rising floodwaters to advancing storm systems with unprecedented accuracy,” he said.

“To achieve this, preparedness plans must already be in place. This is what the Anticipatory Action Taskforce has developed and is working tirelessly to implement.

“The unwavering commitment of the Taskforce to prioritise the most vulnerable ensuring proper risk assessments, management protocols, and timely interventions to reach marginalised groups cannot be overstated.

“It is worthy of note that the Anticipatory Action Taskforce goes beyond reacting; it is about proactively addressing risks before disaster strikes. It is grounded in foresight, leveraging data and risk analysis to deploy timely responses to affected populations.”

Ribadu added that the just-concluded workshop reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to anticipatory disaster risk monitoring and reduction.

He said the integrated approach, blending traditional knowledge with modern technology, grassroots participation, and strategic coordination has laid the groundwork for a robust Anticipatory Action Framework for the country.

“The success of the Anticipatory Action Taskforce Framework depends on collaboration and innovation.

“Government, research institutions, private sector partners, and all relevant stakeholders must unite to harness the full potential of science, technology, and community-driven approaches. Investments in real-time data analysis and geographic information systems are critical to refining our predictive capabilities.”

The former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) emphasised that disasters do not wait, and the government will also not wait before taking action.

“By collaborating with the Anticipatory Action Framework team, prioritising risk assessments and early warning systems, and strengthening timely response mechanisms, we can save lives and protect vulnerable populations.

“Let us act today with urgency, compassion, and determination. Together, we can ensure that the promise of safety, dignity, and prosperity becomes a reality for all,” he concluded.

