Flood: FG Sets Up Committee For Dredging Of Rivers Benue, Niger

The Federal Government on Saturday said it has set up a committee for the dredging of Rivers Benue and Niger respectively.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev disclosed this in Gboko, Benue State at the burial of Chief Haa Orpin, explaining that already the team has commenced the survey of Rivers Benue and Niger and will soon submit its report to the federal government for action.

Prof. Utsev, in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Terhemen Oraduen, enumerated the benefits, River Benue would attract to the state when finally dredged to include ending perennial flooding and boost the marine economy of the state, adding that more federal government interventions would come to the state as well as federal appointments and jobs for Benue sons and daughters.

The Minister who condemned the practice of taking to social media to insult Benue leaders by some youths said such practice was giving the state a bad name and appealed to youths in the state to always come to them and channel their views for attention saying their doors were always open for useful suggestions and corrections.

He restated his call on the people of the state to support President Bola Tinubu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, himself and Governor Hyacinth Alia to enable them to provide the desired dividends of democracy to the state.

He described the late Chief Haa Orpin as a father who stood for peace, truth and development and prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest.