Flood: FG Alerts 11 States Of 3-Day Heavy Rainfall (See Full List)

The Federal Ministry of Environment, through the National Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) Central Hub has once again issued a flood warning that heavy rain is likely to occur in at least eleven states of the federation for the next three days.

This warning is coming barely a week after the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) forecasted that areas of Kwara and Niger will experience heavy rain in the coming days.

According to NiMet, there would be moderate rainfalls in 20 states.

However, the most recent reports of the FEWS released on Wednesday morning revealed that between September 13 and September 17, 2023, at least eleven states may experience floods as a result of significant rainfall.

The statement reads: “The following locations and their environs are likely to witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding within the period of prediction: 13th – 17th September 2023.

“Kano State: Sumaila,Kunchi, Kebbi State : Argungu, Katsina State: Bindawa, Jibia, Kaita, Katsina, Niger State: Kontagora, Mashegu, New Bussa, Kwara State : Kosubosu, Zamfara State: Kaura Namoda, Shinkafi, Bauchi State: Bajoga, Darazo, Kirfi, Azare, Jama ‘are., Itas, Misau, Taraba State: Beli, Donga,Lau, Serti, Mutum-Biyu, Yorro, Borno State : Briyel, Biu, Dikwa, Kukawa, Bama, Adamawa State: Ganye, Mubi, Demsa, Jimeta, Mayo Belwa, Numan, Shelleng, Song, Yobe State: Dapchi, Gashua, Geidam, Kanamma, Machina, Potiskum, Gombe State: Nafada Jigawa State : Dutse, Gumel, Gwaram, Miga.”

The statement also warned that due to the rise in the water level of River Benue and River Niger, communities along River Benue and River Niger up to Bayelsa state should kindly take precautionary measures.