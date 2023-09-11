Flood: Experts Suggest Solutions To Nigeria’s Cameroon’s Dam

Experts on flood control and hydro/dam management have suggested that building of bigger dams and irrigation projects would save farmers struggling to repay over N700 billion Anchor Borrowers’ Programme loan of the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN).

New Telegraph gathered that flooding hit some states and destroyed their livelihood following the opening of the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

The opening of the dam is expected to affect 13 states in Nigeria, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reports in August 2023.

A World Bank Consultant, Prof Abel Ogunwale, indicated that it was critical that the government begins looking into building bigger dams to help store water to prevent floods when Cameroon releases water from its dam.

According to him, the reservoir projects will not only serve irrigation purposes but will also act as a mitigation cushion to prevent floods.

He explained that the provision of adequate dams to accommodate flow releases from Cameroon dams is an important means of achieving a compromise that will be mainstreamed into the nation’s water resource management policy.

Ogunwale spoke about the need to mobilise farmers to make preparations against the impact of the flooding.

To checkmate the problems of floods, he said that it was critical farmers were introduced to new methods to help people cope with disasters.

An agronomist at the Flour Millings Association of Nigeria (FMAN), Ahmed Abdullahi, explained that farmers along River Niger and Benue are likely to be affected most.

He said; ”The water usually comes around September. Farmers should plant crops that can mature before the water is released in September. I suggest early maturing crops such as maize.”

The second thing is to relocate the farms that are close to the river shores too far away from the land since Nigeria has vast lands.

Farmers along the shores can be relocated 100,000 hectares uphill, far away from the river banks. This will enable them to save losses as a result of the flooding. Along the shores, they will be planning crops that will mature early.

We have crops that will mature in 60 days like maize. They can be harvested before August before the water will be released in September.

The crops will be harvested in time. There will be no crop loss.”

A former Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ilorin, Abiodun Adeloye, urged the Federal Government to meet Cameroon on mitigation measures to ensure the flooding doesn’t paralyse the agricultural sector leaving financially strapped farmers struggling for resources to contain the damage following the loss of crops and farm lands.

According to him, the failure of flood-control measures could hamper food production.

In Anambra, people in local government areas such as Ogbaru, Ayamelum, Anambra East and West, Onitsha North and South, Awka North, Idemilli South, Ekwusigo and Ihiala, located along the River Niger coastline are always the worst hit during the annual flooding.

Reports said residents were making preparations and arrangements ahead of the impending flood waters expected to come from the Cameroon Lagdo Dam

Apart from flood sacking the residents from their homes, it also destroys farmlands, homes, and property as well as businesses.