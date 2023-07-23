Flood, Erosion Threaten 135 Buildings In Anambra Over Abandoned Road Project

About 135 buildings in Azuigbo community in Nnewi South Local Government Area, Anambra State are at the brink of collapse following the menace of flood erosion in the area. The impending incident was caused by the abandonment of the Azuigbo – Amichi- Osusorogu road project embarked upon by the former government of Chief Willie Obiano. Also worsening the fate of the Azuigbo community is the abandonment of St Joseph Awka- Etiti by Azuigbo to Chisco Transport Park Amichi and Ichida bus top in the same Nnewi South Local Government Area.

So far, five vehicles have fallen into the developing gully erosion in the area as rain and flood water washed away earthworks and drainage channels constructed be- fore the advent of Governor Charles Soludo administration. To this end, the people of Azuigbo community have appealed to Soludo to investigate why the contractor abandoned the project and also order for an intervention work before the entire community is swept away.

A community leader and Vice Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) for Anambra South Senatorial District, Mr. Izuchukwu Okeke said, “This contract was awarded by the tenure of Willie Obiano and work had started before Soludo came into office and we wonder why the contractor stopped work. “More than 130 buildings are going to collapse follow- ing the deadly activities of the flood that is causing erosion in our community and several families would be rendered homeless in the process.

“Though I am of the APC my Community supported Governor Soludo during the last governorship election and we believe that this is payback time for us. The other road built by the tenure of Mr Peter Obi at Ichida bus stop through Azuigbo, Ichida and Amichi is also be- ing affected because the flood always finds its route across the area”

“We urge Governor Charles Soludo to direct the Commissioner for Works to first inspect those areas and carry out intervention work on those places while investigating why the contractor stopped work on the project” he said Okeke noted that since the governor has taken up the task of road construction and reconstruction Azuigbo should be factored in before a major disaster occurs in the community.