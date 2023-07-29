Flood: Eno Directs Immediate Intervention On Atiku Abubakar Avenue, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has ordered immediate intervention on the flooded portion on Atiku Abubakar Avenue, Uyo.

The residents of the area have all fled owing to the yearly reoccurring flood which have also affected business owners within the area.

The governor directed the desilting of the drainages on Atiku Abubakar Avenue and the construction of the adjourning Afaha Ube Street and side drains to link Ikot Ekpene Road with immediate effect.

Governor Eno gave the directive Saturday when he visited the area for an on-the-spot assessment of the affected area.

The governor was in the company of his Deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, and the Chairman, Uyo Local Government Council, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo.

He directed the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency, AKSEPWMA, Prince Akpan Ikim, to ensure the immediate commencement of adequate desilting of the side drains on the Atiku Abubakar Avenue to evacuate the flood and restore the free flow of traffic along the road.

He also approved the construction of Afaha Ube Street, linking Atiku Abubakar Avenue and Ikot Ekpene Road, with proper side drains and directed the Commissioner for Works, Professor Eno Ibanga, to ensure immediate commencement of the project to aid prompt solution to the flood.

“I have also asked one of our major contractors in the state to ensure that we fix this road and link it up with side drains at Ikot Ekpene Road.

“All of these should start next week. We can fix this so that people can pass. We want to be a responsive Government.”

Explaining that the visit was in response to calls from residents of the area and various other quarters in the State, Governor Eno reiterated his commitment to serve the people and said he will stop at nothing in ensuring a lasting remedy to the flood disaster and its attendant inconveniences to the people of the area and road users.

“Concerning this road, some people sent me pictures. I have also had several people send me texts. So I decided to check.

“When people draw my attention, the ones I can go I will go. The one I can not go, I have sworn in the Commissioners, I can send it to them and then we try and get things done”, the governor said.

This, he affirmed, was in line with the mandate bestowed on him by the people and his administration’s ARISE Agenda.