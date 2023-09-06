Flood: Edo Govt Assures Support For Residents In Riverine Communities

The Edo State Government has pledged support for residents of riverine communities in the state, noting that it has put in place adequate plans to provide relief to residents.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Public Safety and Security, Kingsley Uwagbale, said that the relevant stakeholders including EDO SEMA, Ministry of Public Safety and Security and NEMA have made adequate preparations including several visits to the various expected flood impact communities to sensitize and access levels of preparation and put in place adequate response and recovery plans.

“Because we know this is going to happen, we have had to move quickly to ensure that our IDP camps are in a good state in preparation for receiving potential victims of the imminent flooding .”

“The communities in flood impact zones have been urged to cooperate with their LEMC(local emergency management committee ) and move upland.”

“Our LEMCs across the zones will give us daily on-the-spot updates in collaboration with Local Government Council leadership to ensure we mitigate the impacts.”

“Government has stocked food and non-food items and other applicable materials and resources to support victims as the floods come.”