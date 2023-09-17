Flood Displaces Over 150 Households In Plateau

About 150 households have been displaced by flood in Anguwan Rogo, Rikkos, Bauchi Road, and, Naraguta communities of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State following the heavy downpours on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Tanko Yakubu Alhassan a resident of Bauchi Road said that though no life was lost, the flood destroyed properties and washed away valuables.

“The flood didn’t claim lives, but because it was huge, it displaced over 150 households These households have lost all their properties and are left with nothing,” he said.

He added that the displaced persons are currently staying with neighbours or friends and relatives.

He appealed to the government not to come to the rescue of the affected communities.

Salamatu Aliyu a victim of the downpour said, “The flood took us by surprise. We never expected it, The heavy rain has destroyed my house and that of my neighbour as well as several other homes in Anguwan Rogo. We are calling on the government and other spirited individuals to come to our rescue”. She said.