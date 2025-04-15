Flood Disaster: NEMA Begins Grassroots Emergency Preparedness In Ekiti

Share

In an effort to curtail the adverse effects of flood disasters in Ekiti State, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced a Grassroots Emergency Preparedness and Awareness Drive to sensitize residents at the community level.

The five-day program began with a sensitization and awareness campaign.

During the opening ceremony, the Director General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, stated that flood disasters in recent times have claimed several lives and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

Umar, who was represented by the Head of NEMA Ekiti Operations Office, Kofoworola Soleye, noted that despite ongoing response efforts, many communities remain unaware of basic preparedness measures and response strategies regarding flood disasters.

Soleye said: “To address this, it became necessary to organize the Grassroots Emergency Preparedness and Awareness Drive (NEMA-GEPAD), a community-focused, high-impact sensitization programme.

“It prioritizes direct community engagement, advocacy, and practical demonstrations to ensure that people at the grassroots level understand their exposure to hazards, safety measures, and how to respond effectively to emergencies.

“As part of the activities, stakeholder advocacy and engagements were carried out with various relevant stakeholders to encourage their involvement in the awareness campaigns through their respective activities and programs. This will help ensure wider reach at the grassroots level.”

Some identified high-risk flood-prone local government areas were visited to sensitize residents about the dangers of flooding, evacuation techniques during emergencies, and, most importantly, the need to temporarily relocate to higher grounds once they notice a rapid rise in water levels.

Markets, schools, and traditional rulers’ platforms were also utilized to disseminate information to the public through meetings and sermons.

The five-day program featured various stakeholders and activities aimed at enhancing flood preparedness in the State.

