Following the Federal Government’s prediction of severe flooding in certain states, dozens of residents in Adamawa State have evacuated their homes due to severe flooding.

New Telegraph reports that the rain, which began by 4 am and lasted till 12 noon on Tuesday, left residents of Damilu battling to save their family members, as their belongings were destroyed by over 6 hours of downpour.

This is coming barely two months after the state was hit with a dastardly flood, which claimed the lives of over 30 residents.

In the Yola-North Local Government Area, specifically Jambutu, Bachure, Runde, and Shinko, hordes of families were squatting along the roadside.

The Executive Secretary of the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Celine Laori, in an interview with Punch, expressed the severity of the flood, describing the situation of thousands of families in the area.

“So far, there is no life lost recorded. My office, the police, fire service and other security agencies are all carrying out rescue operations now in those affected areas,”

Spokesman SP Suleiman Nguroje revealed in a statement issued by the Adamawa police command that there had been a deployment of marine police for a rescue operation in the affected areas.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, has personally visited some flood-affected areas of Limiwa, Rumde, Shinko, Jambutu, and others to assess the situation for necessary assistance.

“Members of the public in the affected areas are advised to remain calm, avoid flooded zones, and ensure the safety of their families and property.”

The Command assured the public of its pledge to protect lives and property during and after the flood.