Flood: Delta Govt Seeks Collective Action Against Natural Disasters

The Delta State Government has urged residents, stakeholders, and organizations to take collective and proactive measures in mitigating the impact of natural disasters.

Recognising the increasing threats posed by flooding, erosion, and other environmental hazards, the government emphasized the need for community engagement, preparedness, and sustainable practices to safeguard lives and property.

The state’s Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, made the call during a press conference in Asaba yesterday.

The commissioner who was reacting to Wednesday’s torrential rain and flood erosion along Old Lagos – Agbor Road, Boji-Boji Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of the state, called for a collective positive action against natural disasters.

He urged residents to adopt environmentally friendly practices, adhere to safety guidelines, and work together in building a more resilient Delta State. Aniagwu said: “Yesterday most of you saw and witnessed the very heavy downpour across the state and then the havoc it wreaked on some properties particularly vehicles and motorcycles in the Ika axis.

“I am sure it happened in other places but it wasn’t that devastating and we needed to address it for individuals to know what is expected of them even as government have continued to take actions to mitigate such occurrence.

“We are also happy that in Asaba the rain was also quite heavy but we did not see that level of disturbance. We have before now as a government been able to pay good attention to flood control measures.”

