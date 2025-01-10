Flood Crisis: Red Cross Society Urges Multi-Level Govt Response

Share

The Nigeria Red Cross Society has called on the Nigeria Government at Federal, State and Local Government Levels to find a lasting solutions to end the persistent flooding being experienced in some part of the country.

President of the Nigeria Red Cross Society, Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga made the called at the grand finale of distribution of food and non food items and Cash assistance to over 100,000 people in Bauchi.

Noted that the flooding distrupted more than 14, 000 households in six affected communities.

According to him said that the Nigeria Red Cross Society is highly concerned about the persistent flooding in the country which according could be tackle and prevented through some caution measure like; improve drainage systems by construction and maintenance of adequate drainage systems to prevent waterlogged and flooding.

Early warning systems by developing and implementing of early warning systems to alert residents of impending floods.

Reforestation and Aforestation by planting trees to help absorb excess rainfall and prevent soil erosion. Climate Change Adaptation by addressing the impact of climate change, such as changes in rainfall patterns, to reduce vulnerability of floods.

