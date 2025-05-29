Flood Claims 21 Lives In Niger

Share

At least 21 people have been confirmed dead following a devastating flood that swept through Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa communities in Mokwa town, Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Baba-Arah, confirmed the incident, saying it occurred during a heavy downpour that lasted several hours in the early hours of Thursday.

According to Baba-Arah, the surging floodwaters submerged and washed away more than 50 residential houses along with their occupants.

He stated that NSEMA, in collaboration with Mokwa Local Government Area authorities, local divers, and courageous volunteers, is currently conducting search and rescue operations to find survivors and recover bodies.

“We have received reports of a deadly flood disaster that ravaged two communities. So far, three persons have been rescued, including a woman and her two children, who are currently receiving treatment for various injuries and shock at Mokwa General Hospital,” Baba-Arah said.

He added, “Twenty-one corpses have been recovered so far, and over 10 persons remain missing as search and rescue efforts continue.”

Meanwhile, the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), through its Head of Press and Public Affairs, Nura Tanko Wakili, expressed shock over the disaster.

Preliminary reports indicate that the flood swept away properties and left several people, including children, unaccounted for.

Wakili said, “The incident has left the entire community devastated and in distress. As we assess the situation and prepare for an appropriate response, we urge residents to remain vigilant and comply with safety directives from relevant emergency and disaster management agencies to prevent further loss.”

