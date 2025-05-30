Flood Claims 21 Lives In Niger As Mother, 2 Children Rescued, 10 Persons Missing

Share

…over 50 houses washed away

No fewer than 21 persons have been confirmed dead following a flood disaster that ravaged Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa communities in Mokwa Town of Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

Confirming the incident, Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Baba-Arah, said it occurred during a heavy downpour that lasted several hours in the early hours of yesterday.

Baba-Arah in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna said the surging flood waters sub – merged and washed away over 50 residential houses with their occupants.

While reacting to the disaster, the Director General said the Agency in collaboration with Mokwa LGA, local divers and very brave volunteers, are currently conducting search and rescue operation to rescue survivors and recover corpses.

He said accordingly, “we are in receipt of report of a deadly flood disaster that ravaged two communities. At the moment, three persons have been rescued, including a woman and her two children and they are currently receiving treatment for various degrees of injury and shock at the Mokwa General Hospital.

“Twenty one corpses have so far been recovered of those who sadly lost their lives in the incident while over 10 persons are still missing as search and rescue operation is still ongoing.

