Flood: China Grants $1m Relief Support To Ravaged States

To assuage the plights of families and communities in states whose territories and sources of livelihoods were displaced by floods across the country, the Chinese government has granted the Federal Government a relief support of $1 million.

New Telegraph recalls that the states hit by flooding disasters include Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, Borno, Taraba and Adamawa.

The Chinese government‘s intervention is expected to complement the government’s ongoing efforts to provide relief materials and rebuild the livelihoods of severely impacted areas.

Receiving the support on Wednesday in Abuja, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, described the Chinese government’s gesture as a reflection of the long-standing bilateral relations between our two dear countries, built on mutual respect, cooperation, and a shared vision for sustainable development.

The intervention will go a long way in complementing the government’s ongoing efforts to provide relief materials and rebuild the livelihoods of those severely impacted areas”.

Bagudu pledged that his ministry will coordinate the effective implementation of the project, adding, ” a transparent framework, leveraging past experiences and unified templates, will guide the process to ensure that the assistance reaches the intended beneficiaries in the most efficient and impactful manner”.

He said the Nigerian government fully welcomed the joint monitoring and evaluation mechanism agreed with the Embassy of China. This, he said, will ensure transparency and accountability, promote learning, and strengthen the two countries’ partnership in humanitarian and development cooperation.

” Your Excellency, this humanitarian support is not only a demonstration of China’s goodwill, but also a testimony of the growing cooperation between our two nations in areas such as trade, infrastructure, technology, agriculture, and now, disaster relief.

“It is our firm belief that today’s signing ceremony will open new windows of collaboration that will deepen our strategic partnership for the mutual benefit of our people”.

He said Nigeria remains committed to working closely with the Embassy of China to guarantee the successful implementation of this project.

“We look forward to further consolidating our friendship through initiatives that promote prosperity, resilience, and sustainable development”.

Speaking earlier, Ambassador. Mr Yu Dunhai expressed China’s empathy and solidarity with Nigeria, recalling that both countries recently faced the destructive impact of flooding.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to those who lost their lives and also convey our support,” he said.

He recalled that China suffered flooding around the same time as Nigeria, noting that several lives were lost in Beijing’s suburbs in July.

“In times of difficulty, China and Nigeria always stand together,” the ambassador stated.

He emphasised that the grant demonstrates China’s confidence in Nigeria’s capacity to recover and rebuild.

“We are very confident that, under the strong leadership of the Federal Government and with the dedication and effort of all the people, Nigeria will overcome this hardship and rebuild its homes in the near future,” Dunhai said.

Looking beyond humanitarian aid, he noted that the broader relationship between the two countries keeps strengthening.

He said, “As an ambassador, I am pleased that our comprehensive strategic partnership is progressing rapidly. Just two months ago, President Xi Jinping announced zero-tariff treatment on 400 per cent of tariff lines for African countries with diplomatic ties to China, including Nigeria.

“This will boost Nigeria’s exports to China, create more jobs, and support economic development.”

