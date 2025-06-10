Flood: Borno, Niger Govs Urge FG To Prioritise Climate Change

Share

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has joined his Niger State counterpart, Mohammed Umaru Bago, in calling on the Federal Government to prioritise climate change, describing it as “a matter of great concern to all of us.”

During a visit to Governor Bago in Minna, Zulum announced a ₦300 million donation to victims of the recent flooding in Mokwa Local Government Area.

He said the gesture was to complement the Niger State Government’s efforts in responding to the disaster.

The donation comes nine months after Governor Bago contributed ₦250 million to flood victims in Maiduguri, Borno State, in September 2024.

“We are here to sympathise with you,” Zulum said. “There is nothing we can do but pray for the victims. As someone who has experienced similar disasters, I understand how devastating floods can be for both the government and the people.”

He emphasised the urgency of addressing climate change, noting the unusual volume of rainfall recently experienced.

“Climate change is real. The earlier we work together to mitigate its effects, the better. I call on the Federal Government to establish a robust mechanism to tackle this crisis because Niger State alone cannot handle it. I believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will look into this matter seriously.”

Zulum also urged subnational governments to collaborate and take proactive measures to address climate change across the country.

In his remarks, Governor Bago appreciated the Borno State Governor for his timely visit and generous donation, describing it as a gesture of love and solidarity.

“Niger and Borno States have a lot in common. This donation will be used for the benefit of our people, and we pray Allah rewards you abundantly,” Bago said.

Commenting further on the flood situation, Bago noted the geographical differences between both states and attributed part of the flooding to water inflow from various sources.

“Niger State has more water bodies, while Borno has more desert terrain. We host four hydropower dams—Kainji, Jebba, Shiroro, and Zungeru. After just one rainfall, all our dams are already full. We don’t even know where the excess water is coming from—whether from Niger Republic or elsewhere in Africa.”

He said the situation is being addressed through increased advocacy to discourage settlement along coastlines and flood-prone areas.

“I want to echo your call to the Federal Government to partner more closely with states during this period of serious rainfall and environmental change. As you rightly said, climate change is real, and our people must begin to understand its implications.”

