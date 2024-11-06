Flood: Borno Marks Structures Along Waterways For Demolition

Share

The Borno State Committee on Buffer Zones Demarcation has marked 500 structures along the state’s waterways for demolition to forestall recurrences of flood disasters in the state.

Recall that flood ravaged Mauduguri, Borno State and its environs on September 10, as a result of spillage that killed many people and led to the loss of property worth millions of naira.

The areas assessed by the committee so far include Lagos Bridge, the boundaries of Forestry Quarters, Fori, Galtimari and Shettimari New GRA extension.

The exercise is part of the state government’s efforts to delineate buffer zones along Maiduguri waterways and its environs, with the aim of reducing flood risks, protecting communities from hazards posed by unregulated developments, and promoting effective urban planning.

The committee said it is committed to expanding its assignment in additional key flood-prone locations.

