Flood: Benue PDP Alerts Alia To Avert Impending Disaster

Benue State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday alerted Governor Hyacinth Alia to take urgent measures to mitigate the repercussions of the impending flood disaster which may result from the swelling of the River Benue through waters released from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

The party said its action follows a correspondence from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs addressed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) informing the agency that “Cameroonian officials have resolved to open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead due to the heavy rainfall around the Dam catchment area in Northern Cameroon”.

“What this portends is a flooding of areas on the banks of the River Benue in the state, as had happened in previous years when such action was taken on the dam, with attendant displacement of people and huge losses in property.

“While the flooding may not be averted, Governor Alia can take preemptive action through the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to mitigate losses to property and suffering occasioned on the people.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Bemgba Iortyom, tasked the governor to issue directives for due diligence for funds appropriation through relevant organs of government, including the State House of Assembly to enable SEMA set up camps for displaced persons ahead of time.

It believes that timely action by the governor in communities identified as prone to the impending disaster will mitigate the losses and suffering it has the potential to cause.