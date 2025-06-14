Flood: Anambra Govt Implements Measures To Prevent Disaster

Share

The Anambra State Government has expressed its readiness to effectively respond to any flood-related emergencies by implementing precautionary measures across the state to prevent potential disasters.

Dr Felix Odimegwu, the Commissioner for Environment, made this disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Awka, the state capital, on Saturday.

Speaking on the potential hazard of flood, Odimegwu said the ministry, in collaboration with relevant agencies, has intensified efforts to sensitise the public regarding this year’s rainfall and the likelihood of flooding.

According to him, this campaign and sensitisation are in response to early warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), which indicated that Anambra is among the states at high risk of flooding this rainy season.

He emphasised that the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, is genuinely concerned about flood damage in the state over the last three years. In response, he has established committees headed by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachi Ibezim.

These committees include officials from the ministries of Environment, Health, Information, Education, local government chairmen, and the State Emergency Management Agency.

Odimegwu explained that the weekly early warning alerts would assist farmers in riverine areas in harvesting their crops to avoid flooding. He also noted that timely warnings would help traders, artisans, and civil servants adjust their movements to avoid being caught in the rain.

He stated, “After the first six months of seasonal predictions by NiMet, we disseminated the information and notified residents, especially those living in coastal areas, about the potential consequences of rainfall and flooding. We urged everyone to remain vigilant and prepared.

“The state government has consistently educated the public about the importance of not blocking water channels and drainage systems around their homes to ensure proper water flow. Blocking drainage systems is a primary cause of man-made flooding.

“Our approach is to mitigate any man-made causes of urban flooding. However, if flooding results from rising river levels, we will warn those in riverine areas to prepare to evacuate.

He further explained, “The purpose of forming these committees is to strategise and implement measures in advance of this year’s potential flooding. These committees were established following the severe flooding in 2022, which affected nine local government areas in the state.

“After the 2022 flood disaster, we committed to ensuring that such an event does not happen again. If a flood does occur, we have taken measures to lessen its impact compared to 2022.

“As the rains have begun, I send weekly warnings to stakeholders involved in the standing committees, which include local government chairmen. They have their local emergency management committees for crisis management if needed.

“The early warning signs are crucial as they alert the public about how and when heavy rainfall may occur and prepare them for potential flooding.

“We will continue to issue early warning notices until the peak of the rainy season. During this period, we will also initiate a manual preventive measure known as ‘Marking.’ This involves burying an object with differently colored edges in the ground to indicate the level of rising water from the sea.

“When the water level reaches the green edge, it indicates a safe situation. If it rises to the yellow edge, people should be vigilant, and we will advise them to start relocating to pre-arranged safe areas.

“If the water reaches the red edge, it signals extreme danger, as this indicates potential flooding that could carry people away and cause significant property damage.”

