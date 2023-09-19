Flood: Anambra Deputy Speaker Saves 230 Buildings From Erosion

The Deputy Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Nze Pius Okoye has intervened against a threatening flood erosion set to cut off over 130 buildings in Amawbia Awka South Local Government Area.

Recall that since last year’s rainy seasons buildings along Onukwube road that house two private schools, Union Secondary School, and a three-star hotel have been under the mercy of flood erosion which almost swept away five school children but for the speedy intervention of residents in the area.

Inspecting the construction of drains and the earth road in the area the Deputy Speaker expressed worries over the challenges being faced by residents in the area for about five years now noting that with the construction of the water channels and the road over 230 buildings would be saved from flood erosion.

*This used to be a road to the farmlands in those days before people started building springing up and the level of flood in this area is so much that it overfloods most buildings and we have a hill behind here that is capable of turning into a gully erosion as a result of the flooding”.

“But with what we are doing now those days of fear and apprehension would be a thing of the past and the road would be more motorable compared with what was the case before now”

Okoye further explained that the road would be provided with security architecture in view of its boundary with the Nise community to avert crimes and criminality.

He expressed his gratitude to Gov Charles Soludo for all the assistance he has so far provided for the project to take off in earnest.

Recently the Deputy Speaker had made financial donations towards the mounting and commissioning of a new transformer in the area and urged the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company EEDC to expedite action on the project.