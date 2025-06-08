Flood Alert: Wamakko Urges Sokoto Residents To Take Precautions

Share

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has urged residents of Sokoto State to take proactive measures in anticipation of possible flooding, as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET).

The warning was conveyed in a statement issued by Bashar Abubakar, Media Coordinator for Senator Wamakko, following a gathering at the senator’s Gawon Nama residence shortly after the Eid-El-Kabir prayer on Sunday.

NiMET recently raised concerns about a likely outbreak of cholera and other waterborne diseases across several Nigerian states due to anticipated heavy rainfall and flooding in 2025. According to its 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction, areas with poor sanitation are particularly at risk, with states such as Lagos, the FCT, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Cross River, Abia, and Akwa Ibom listed as high-risk zones.

In the northern region, states including Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, and Borno are expected to experience between 110 and 150 rainy days.

Given these projections, Senator Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, emphasized the importance of adhering strictly to NiMET’s advisory to protect lives and property.

“I’ve seen firsthand the devastating impact of floods, having governed Sokoto State during the 2010 flooding disaster. I urge all residents, especially those living near water channels, to either relocate or ensure their surroundings are clear to allow water passage,” the Senator said.

He also appreciated the continued prayers and support from the public towards the success of the current administration.

The event featured a special prayer led by Mallam Nafi’u Malami Dan Haja and was attended by several dignitaries, including the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi; Minister of State for Works, Barrister Bello Muhammad Goronyo; and former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Chuso Abdullahi Dattijo, among others.

