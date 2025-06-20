Flood Alert: Relocate To Higher Ground Now – Niger Govt Tells Communities

Share

As part of plans to avert more flood disaster, the Niger State Government has called on communities living close to river banks and waterways to relocate to higher ground. In a statement by Special Adviser to Governor Umaru Bago on Communications, Media and Strategy, Jonathan Vatsa, in Minna yesterday, the government said there is the urgent need for them to relocate so as to avoid possible disaster.

This is coming after the weather forecast of widespread thunderstorm and rainfall across the country by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET). Vatsa said that the government cannot afford to witness another catastrophic situation like the recent Mokwa flood disaster that claimed over 200 lives and properties worth millions of naira lost.

According to him, “with the warnings by the NiMeT, Niger State is prone to flood with over 2,000 communities across 15 local government areas of the state. “We need to be proactive in other to avoid the Mokwa experience and that is why the state government is advising people living by the riverside to immediately begin to relocate to a safer place.

The warning by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency should not be taken for granted. “The government will soon embark on a statewide awareness and sensitisation of the people on the need for them to detach themselves from their ancestral home as the rain approaches.

They can go back after the rainy season.” The statement urged traditional rulers, community and religious leaders to help the government sensitise their subjects and followers to see the need to adhere to the flood warnings and take precautions.

He pointed out further that in its three-day weather outlook released in Abuja, NiMet said early morning thunderstorms are expected in northern states, including Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba, adding: “It also predicted that heavier rainfall and storms may affect Borno, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, and Nasarawa states.

Share