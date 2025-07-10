Flood Alert: Nasarawa Govt Warns Residents In Riverine Areas To Evacuate

Nasarawa State Government has warned residents of the state particularly those in riverine communities to evacuate from the flood high-risk areas to prevent loss of lives in the event of flooding.

The state government warned residents in riverine communities against the old age belifs of ancestral home and relocated immediately to aviod the impending flood as forcasted by the Nigeria Metrological Agency, NiMET.

Director General of the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), Benjamin Akwash, gave the warning yesterday in Lafia, the state capital.

He said the warning became imparative due to the latest flash flood alert issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), which was forcasted to occur in 19 states of the federation including Nasarawa state.

According to him, the Nigeria Metrological Agency had listed a high-risk state to experience flooding in July to include: Sokoto, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Zamfara, Yobe, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Jigawa, Adamawa, Taraba, Niger, Benue, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Delta, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River states.