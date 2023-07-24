Flood Alert: Bauchi constitutes committee, builds IDP camp

The Bauchi State government has constituted a committee following the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET)’s flood warning in eight of the state’s 20 local government areas. The Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) Director General Ibrahim Kabir said this in an interview with our correspondent over the weekend in Bauchi.

He said: “We received a letter from NiMET on April 25 notifying us that about 8 local government areas are likely to be flooded, and we immediately form a committee on flood to come up with modalities and solutions in affected eight communities.” The councils are Bauchi, Alkaleri, Kirfi, Gamawa, Itas Gadau, Giade, Jama’are and Zaki.

The committee, according to the DG, comprises BASEPA, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Ministry of Works, Housing and Environmental.