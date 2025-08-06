Flood Alert: Abia Govt Takes Sensitisation To Riverine LGAs

The Abia State Government on Tuesday began a statewide flood sensitisation campaign, beginning with the riverine oil-producing Ukwa West and Ukwa East Local Government Areas.

New Telegraph gathered that the campaign was in response to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency’s (NiMet) warning that Abia is among the flood-prone states in the country.

As part of the campaign, the team, made up of several government agencies, visited several flood-prone communities in Ukwa, engaging residents and educating them on steps to take to prevent flood-related disasters.

Facts show that Local Governments like Ukwa West and Ukwa East, which sit around major rivers, including the Imo River and Azumini River, and have a history of floods, need urgent information about NiMet’s flood alert.

Spearheaded by the Abia Ministry of Environment in collaboration with relevant agencies, including the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), New Telegraph learnt that the initiative is seen as a proactive measure to the flood alert.

Other agencies involved in the sensitisation campaign include the Abia State Orientation Agency (ABSOA), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Fire Service, and the Nigerian Red Cross.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Alex Otti on Environment and leader of the team, Prof. Ijeoma Ihekwumere, emphasised that the current rainy season poses a high risk of flooding.

Ihekwumere noted that the government has received flood alerts from NiMet and is proactive by reaching out to residents in vulnerable areas.

According to Ihekwumere, “This sensitisation campaign is aimed at ensuring that Ndi Abia living in flood-prone communities take preventive measures to stay safe.”

The Director-General of the Abia State Orientation Agency, Lady Ure Abazie, urged residents in high-risk areas to consider relocating to safer grounds.

She also appealed to the people of Ukwa to prioritise proper sanitation, especially regular cleaning of drainages, and cautioned against the indiscriminate disposal of solid waste in waterways.

Mr John Ogbonnaya of the Nigerian Fire Service pointed out that flood prevention often begins at home and encouraged families to dispose of kitchen waste properly rather than dumping it into drainage, which often contributes to blockage and flooding.

Also speaking, the director of Abia State pollution control in the Ministry of Environment, Mrs Happiness Akpulonu, warned against the excavation of sand from roads, describing the practice as a major contributor to flooding and erosion.

Akpulonu called on community leaders to sensitise their people and halt such environmentally harmful practices.

The Mayor of Ukwa West Local Government Area, Pastor Dike Nwankwo, acknowledged the government’s efforts and assured the delegation that the message would be disseminated widely through the community development committees (CDC) across Ukwa.